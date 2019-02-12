Sean Hannity, a cable news soldier for President Donald Trump, flayed a preliminary spending deal on border security Monday night and urged Republicans to oppose it.

The Fox News host blasted the $1.375 billion slated to pay for the southern barrier, a figure much lower than Trump’s initial demand of $5.7 billion. Furthermore, the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement beds used for detention may be cut by about 17 percent.

“Any Republican that supports this garbage compromise, you will have to explain,” Hannity said, interrupting the network’s coverage of the president’s El Paso, Texas rally to voice his views. “Look at this crowd. Look at the country. Look at CBS News, even they say 72 percent of the American people want the heroin to stop, the cartels to stop, the gang members to stop and those that wish us ill.”

Hannity appears to have been citing recently published results from a CBS News survey that found 72 percent of those who watched Trump’s State of the Union address agreed with his talking points on immigration. However, the poll did not mention specifics about Trump’s remarks. The data also indicated that 71 percent of the audience believed there was a crisis on the border.

The proposed border funding agreement still requires Trump’s signature by midnight on Friday if it is to pass and avert a second government shutdown.