Composer Hans Zimmer Proposes To His Partner On Stage, Prompts Raucous Audience Response

LONDON (AP) — Hans Zimmer, the two-time Academy Award-winning composer, proposed to his partner on stage in London, prompting raucous applause from the audience.

As his performance at the O2 arena was drawing to a close Thursday evening, the 65-year-old German asked his partner to join him on stage — and then proceeded to declare his love.

Addressing her directly he said: “Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?”

And then, he got to the point: “Will you marry me?”

Hans Zimmer poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film 'Thirteen Lives' in London on July 18, 2022. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File

The couple embraced and the audience erupted into applause after she appeared to accept.

A spokesperson for Zimmer confirmed that he had proposed to his partner, whose name and age were not provided.

Zimmer’s fans were treated to an array of music he has composed for hit films over the past few decades, including “Gladiator,” “The Dark Knight” and “Inception.”