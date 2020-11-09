Kristen Stewart Faces Holiday High Jinks In Trailer For Lesbian Rom-Com 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis are a couple on the brink of a Yuletide identity crisis in the first trailer for their new, holiday-themed romantic comedy.

Due out Nov. 25, “Happiest Season” follows Abby (played by Stewart), who is planning to propose to her longtime girlfriend Harper (Davis) over Christmas. As they head to Harper’s childhood home for the holidays, she reveals that she’s yet to come forward about her sexuality to her conservative parents (Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen). So she attempts to pass Abby off as her orphaned friend, but in true rom-com fashion, things don’t go exactly to plan.

“Happiest Season” was originally slated to premiere in theaters, but it pivoted to a Hulu release due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also boasts a starry supporting cast, including Alison Brie as Harper’s sister and Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” as Abby’s gay pal, John.

Hulu Mackenzie Davis (left) and Kristen Stewart star in "Happiest Season," due out Nov. 25 on Hulu.

Director and co-writer Clea DuVall has said she based much of “Happiest Season” on her own experiences as a queer woman while winking at cinematic favorites like “The Birdcage” and “The Family Stone.”

Stewart, who came out as queer in 2017, praised the film’s “exhilarating and freeing” script in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month.

“I grew up watching and loving conventional movies like this,” the “Twilight” and “Runaways” actor said. “I want people to see that two girls in love is just so fun.”

She added, “You’re not watching [‘Happiest Season’] and going, ‘God, what’s going to happen to them, because the world is scary?’ You already know. It’s a fucking rom-com holiday movie. It’ll work out. And you want to see how it does.”

Catch the trailer for “Happiest Season” below.

