Relationships

What Do Happy Couples Do Differently? Therapists Weigh In.

Over time, these simple habits help create the strongest relationships.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

For one, the happiest couples feel secure enough to speak their mind.
MoMo Productions via Getty Images
For one, the happiest couples feel secure enough to speak their mind.

Couples therapists get a behind-the-scenes look at a wide range of relationships — from the healthiest ones to the most toxic.

This unique perspective gives them insight into what sets the strongest couples apart from the rest of the pack. We asked therapists to pinpoint what these couples do differently. Below, they share their observations.

1. They speak their minds.

The happiest couples feel secure enough in the relationship to express their true feelings without worrying that things will fall apart.

“It’s as if the communication door is left wide open for feelings to flow through freely,” Atlanta clinical psychologist Zainab Delawalla told HuffPost. “If there is an issue or source of tension, they can find ways to discuss these things with their partner in a way that doesn’t threaten the relationship.”

And when they get good news — like an unexpected promotion at work — they’re excited to tell their partner. They don’t have to worry about coming across as boastful or making their partner feel jealous or inferior.

“They feel safe in the knowledge that their partner cares for them enough to both celebrate their successes and work through difficulties with them,” Delawalla said. “It is a relationship where speaking one’s mind doesn’t feel risky; it feels healthy.”

2. Their conversations go beyond the surface level.

Talking about quotidian stuff is part of sharing a life: How was work today? Did you empty the dishwasher yet? But people in the happiest relationships understand the value of diving deeper and prioritize more meaningful conversation.

“They don’t just discuss how their day went and what they thought was funny on YouTube,” Joanne Frederick, a licensed mental health counselor in Washington, D.C., told HuffPost. “They delve into what makes them happy, their dreams, goals and ambitions.”

If you need some inspiration, these questions from psychologist Arthur Aron can be great conversation starters.

3. They give each other the benefit of the doubt.

Happy couples assume positive intent. When their partner disappoints them or hurts their feelings, they don’t jump to conclusions like “They only care about themselves” or “If they loved me more, they wouldn’t have done that”

Instead, they start the conversation by saying, “I know you didn’t mean to hurt my feelings, but I want you to know that I felt hurt when you did X,” Delawalla said. “Then the conversation can quickly move on to attending to the hurt feelings or problem-solving so it doesn’t happen again.”

This approach allows couples to be more forgiving with each other and helps both parties move forward more quickly, she added.

4. They pursue their own hobbies and interests.

In the honeymoon phase of a relationship, it’s not uncommon for couples to want to spend almost all of their time together, Frederick said. But as time goes on, it’s important for both partners to nurture their individual interests, hobbies and friendships separate from the romantic relationship.

“One partner might want to join a book club while another might want to be in a tennis league,” Frederick said. “Happy couples take an interest in the activities that their partner is engaging in. A successful marriage does not mean that the couple is joined at the hip 24/7. In a marriage with trust, both partners feel secure enough that the other can pursue hobbies that fulfill them.”

5. They’re gentle with each other.

This might include speaking in a warm tone of voice, calling each other by affectionate nicknames and peppering in hugs, kisses and other little displays of affection throughout the day.

“When [couples] do inevitably snap at each other on occasion, they quickly return to the ongoing state of gentleness,” Los Angeles psychologist David Narang told HuffPost. “This sets the stage for each to enjoy an ongoing relaxed physiological state far from fight-or-flight.”

6. They fight fairly.

Even the happiest couples are bound to disagree now and then. When conflict arises, they know how to hash things out without resorting to low blows, name-calling or dredging up past hurts.

“Unhappy couples tend to veer into insults about extended family, cheap insults and comments about their partner’s physical appearance,” Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist in New York City, told HuffPost. “Those who address the topic are much more likely to come to an amicable resolution without saying something they will regret later.”

7. They adopt a builder’s mindset.

Happy couples set high expectations for the quality of the relationship, with the hope of creating “an emotionally warm safe haven” for each other, Narang said. If they haven’t achieved that yet, they don’t get discouraged and throw their hands up. Rather, they focus on what they can do individually — and how they can support one another — to reach their shared goal.

“These partners patiently and persistently drive at that elevated relationship, crafting their skills as partners in the relationship with every bit as much devotion as they give to developing themselves in their careers,” Narang said. “They each expect to work at building the couple and know that they will each be tolerating emotional discomfort at times while doing so.”

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

relationshiptherapistshappy couples

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

FYI, There Are 3 Different Kinds Of Feta. Here’s What You Should Try.

Style & Beauty

More Men Are Getting Botox Than Ever. Here’s How ‘Brotox’ Is Different.

Wellness

‘Fake It Till You Make It’ Isn’t Just A Cliché. It’s Backed By Science.

Work/Life

You Could Be ‘Quiet Quitting’ At Work And Not Even Know It

Style & Beauty

Young Women Are Tired Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Body Image Ideals

Parenting

1 in 2 Black Teens Experienced Racism Online In 2020. What Parents Should Know

Parenting

You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?

Shopping

Let’s Talk ‘Strawberry Legs’ And How To Get Rid Of Them

Shopping

Non-Hideous Vinyl Mats To Protect Your Floor In Style

Shopping

These Travel Mugs Will Brew Your Morning Coffee For You

Shopping

If You're Looking To Get Your Life Together, The Results From These 41 Products May Inspire You

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous UV Stickers Tell You When To Reapply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Just 15 Quick Things To Make Your Apartment's Clutter Way Less Overwhelming

Shopping

Highly-Rated And Highly Functional Backpacks For Students Of All Ages

Shopping

Everything You Need To Hang Artwork, From A Single Photo To A Gallery Wall

Shopping

These Heart-Rate Watches Can Help You Monitor Your Health

Shopping

Keep Your Kids Happy With These Easy-To-Assemble Indoor And Outdoor Swings

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Trans Mental Health

Home & Living

This Plane Crash Survival Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

29 Kitchen Storage Products To End Your Clutter Nightmare Once And For All

Shopping

6 Highly-Rated Cast Irons Pans That Come Pre-Seasoned

Shopping

These Boots Were Made For Riding Horses, But I Wear Them Constantly

Food & Drink

I Cooked For The World's 1%, But I Traded It To Make School Lunches

Home & Living

5 Heartwarming Communities You Didn't Know Existed On TikTok

Shopping

All Of The Stuff I Use To Keep Ants Away From My Cat's Food

Shopping

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

Shopping

Lifeguards Swear By These Hard-Working Water-Resistant Sunscreens

Parenting

How To Tell A Friend Struggling With Infertility That You’re Pregnant

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

6 Reasons Parents Won’t Vaccinate Their Kids Against COVID — And How Experts Respond

Food & Drink

Unregulated Foods Could Make You Sick. Here’s What To Know Before Ordering Trendy TikTok Eats.

Food & Drink

The 10 Most-Loved Instagram Recipes From July

Work/Life

What Executive Assistants Really Want You To Know About Their Jobs

Wellness

These 3 Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

Shopping

Don’t Start Your Next Road Trip Without This Crucial Handheld Emergency Item

Shopping

Sweat Shorts Are The Summer Basic That Will Make You Want To Replace Your Leggings

Food & Drink

We Know Skipping Breakfast Is Bad, But What About Lunch?

Shopping

This Under-Desk Elliptical Machine Is A Work-From-Home Essential

Style & Beauty

How To Solve Every Type Of Body Odor: What Works And What Doesn't