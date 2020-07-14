'Happy Endings' Cast Reuniting For Ah-Mah-Zing Virtual Reunion

Year of Penny, long may she reign! The “Happy Endings” gang is getting back together for a virtual reunion.

The cast of the cult favorite ABC sitcom, which aired its final episode in 2013 after three seasons, will reunite in character for a new pandemic-themed episode on Monday, all in the name of charity, Variety reports.

Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson and a “surprise guest” are onboard for a one-time event ― we’re still holding out hope for a much-deserved fourth season ― to benefit Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts.

In addition to a live table read of new scripted material from the sitcom’s original writers titled “And The Pandemmy Goes To…” the cast will stick around for a Q&A with fans, who can submit questions using the #AskHappyEndings hashtag.

“For years, the people (and multiple networks) have spoken: they do not want this show to continue,” the show’s creator David Caspe said in a statement. “Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity. So if you wanna watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

A “Happy Endings” reunion has long been in the works, as the cast has consistently expressed interest in working together and fans have clamored for more stories following the absurdist hijinks from the close-knit group of Chicagoans.

Back in 2016, they reunited at EW’s Popfest for a table read of a “lost episode” from the show’s never-aired fourth season.

“Happy Endings” is the latest series to stage a virtual reunion, following “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office,” and “Friday Night Lights.” “30 Rock” is bringing its cast back together for an upfront special event on Thursday.

