Golfer Who Goes By Happy Gilmore Gets A Congratulations From Adam Sandler

A real-life Happy Gilmore on Friday said he has committed to Indiana’s Ball State University to play collegiate golf — catching the attention of one Adam Sandler.

The comedian, who played fictional golfer Happy Gilmore in the 1996 film of the same name, offered his congratulations on Twitter.

“Go get em Happy,” the actor wrote. “Pulling for you.”

“My life is complete,” replied the teen.

In an initial Twitter post that kicked off the viral moment, the rising senior at Bloomington High School South declared where would play at the next level.

“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University,” Gilmore wrote. “I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach [Mike] Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!”

Gilmore, whose birth name is Landon Gilmore, was bestowed with the “Happy” nickname after he won a long-drive contest at age 9, Golf.com reported. It stuck, and he’s now considering a legal name change.

Sandler’s Happy crushed drives as well, but also fought a lot and was a wannabe hockey player.

The real-life Gilmore has never played hockey, For the Win noted. However, he revealed on Twitter that he can “do ‘the happy gilmore’ swing” ― which Sandler’s character executed with a running start.

Carl Weathers talks to Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore." Archive Photos via Getty Images

The Ball State-bound Gilmore has game. He is ranked 481st among junior boys by Golfweek (which lists him as “Happy Gilmore”) and recently shot a 66 at a U.S. Amateur qualifier.

The “Happy” nickname is working for him.

“It’d be hard for me to sit here and say it hasn’t [inspired me]. It’s definitely helped me publicity-wise,” he told GolfChannel.com.

Bob Barker prepares to punch Sandler in a scene from "Happy Gilmore." Archive Photos via Getty Images