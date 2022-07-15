29 TikTok Products You’ll Use All Year, But Especially When It’s Hot Out

Shopping

An at-home slushy-making cup
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!

Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick
$22.98 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Plus a Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
It magically turns any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!

Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
$44.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker that's gloriously easy to use
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
$24.25 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A super lightweight convertible cooler and table you can use to store drinks
Check out a TikTok of the hybrid table and cooler in action.

Promising review: "Good quality and lightweight. Design makes it very easy to carry, I find it easier than the average cooler. The handle is nice and high and wide so the rest of it is not bumping up against your leg. And once you lift up the lid which turns into a table it's sturdy enough to actually use for setting drinks on without worry. Exceeded expectations." —April Ford
$65.55 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
You simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.

Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
$12.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for summer workouts
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
$21.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of two satin pillowcases that have a cooling effect
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key
$8.06 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A cropped workout tank with a padded built-in bra
TBH, this crossed my radar because of Stephanie Buttermore, a popular YouTuber who shares stories of her gym routines on Instagram.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and was hesitant cause I’m used to buying, like, cheap $5 crop tops, but thank you to whoever on TikTok posted these because I’m gonna end up buying backups and every color. They’re so cute but still laid back and can be used from day to day going out or working out. They make the girls look great too without having to wear a bra underneath. A little pricey but so worth it." —Amy
$18.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
Plus a longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it
Promising review: "I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And the so-called 'Lulu Dupe' is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
$21.99 at Amazon
10
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
$4.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.

Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
$21.89 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A truly multi-talented set of 4 cooling towels you can use to beat the heat
Promising review: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" —Muirgen Neal
$17.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A nifty leakproof, portable dog water bottle with a mini dish
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around. I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." —Amazon Customer
$15.29 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow
Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." —Kim Wilmot
$6.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A set of reusable silicone Nippies, a cult-fave nipple cover that reviewers love
Promising review: "Obsessed with these. Best stickies I’ve ever had. I saw them on TikTok and tried them out, so glad I did." —satisfied customer

Another promising review: "I LOVE these! Total game changer. Very smooth taper, seamless transition for layering under the most challenging tops like silk and super soft lightweight T-shirts. I’ve owned this pair for a year, they still stick well and are just starting to lose adhesion around the edges. I even wear them while exercising, no issues! I actually bought another pair to replace them months ago and still haven’t needed to open them :) I wear these a couple of times a week and am very happy with the product, highly recommend! It blends nicely with my skin color, it does not show even under white tops." —Lets Go Shopping
$26 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater
Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7
$7 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A reclining, adjustable Ostrich chaise lounge ideal for backyard naps and reading
Check out a TikTok of the chaise lounge chair in action.

Promising review: "It’s typically more than I would have spent on a lounge chair but after seeing it on TikTok I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" —Keely Shay
$59 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint for anyone whose style is low commitment
Check out a TikTok of the rose gold temporary tint in action.

For more intense color, you can towel dry your hair before you spray!

Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff. There's no commitment and no staining the hair. It is literally a put-in-and-wash-out product. I have platinum-blonde hair and there was no tint of pink left behind or anything. I love this stuff! It's gives you rose-gold pink hair, so beautiful." —Lee
$13.08 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A pair of fluttery running shorts to keep you breezy and chill
Promising review: "I ordered these because I saw them on TikTok. I am 5’10 and 140 pounds. I ordered an extra large and they are perfect! They cover everything and are not too short. I highly recommend them especially for the price!" —MagnoliaBliss
$24.98 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
Or a pair of compressive printed bike shorts that stay the heck put during workouts
Promising review: "I came across these on TikTok and had to give them a shot since I’ve always wanted to try biker shorts. I have to tell you, they do not disappoint! I’m 5’, on the curvier side and they fit so great. They’re thick material, comfy, and fit just as I expected. :)" —Faith Fernandez
$18.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
$29.98 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Arm & Hammer odor buster balls
You can check out a TikTok mentioning the odor busters for more deets.

Promising review: "I liked that you can just put this anywhere because of the size. Goes into my son’s stinky sneakers and adds a nice smell to any drawer or closet! Great buy!" —Ainahainagirl
$15.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved Javy cold brew concentrate
Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok, specifically for making iced coffees this summer. I am not going to lie, I was dubious as I love my coffee SUPER STRONG and most other coffee concentrates simply fall short. Many have a terrible, bitter burned flavor and just don't deliver the high impact caffeine that I crave. I am in shock at the quality that this coffee concentrate has! I mixed just one teaspoon (it was getting late and I wanted to get some sleep that evening) with two pumps of my white chocolate syrup, ice and milk. OMG!! It was amazing. I will be keeping it on hand for iced coffee permanently!" —natalie kehew
$19.49 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker
Promising review: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no cleanup. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." —Shawna G.
$14.10 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A U-shaped neckline workout set reviewers love
Promising review: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂. I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it, sister. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer
$29.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands, no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds were stinging.

Promising review: "This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATL
$8.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers that reviewers swear by
Promising review: "SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." —awesome game
$39.09 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A set of 6 versatile can-shaped glasses reviewers love
Promising review: "I bought these because I kept seeing them on TikTok, and I wanted to decorate them with cute designs. I did decorate them with my Cricut, and I just love them! They feel a bit thin to the touch, but are definitely durable! I’m so shocked I haven’t broken one yet, because I’m so clumsy, but they are definitely going to scratch that TikTok-buying itch! I love drinking iced coffee or beer out of them, it’s just a great shape glass! Thanks!" —Sara B
$21.95 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A Sprocket portable photo printer you can connect to your phone
Check out a TikTok of the Sprocket portable photo in action.

Promising review: "I am so glad I got this! My main purpose was to have an affordable way to print photos for my baby book. I thought the photos would be too small but they’re kind of the perfect size. Also the app has these cute 'stickers' and borders you can add to the photos (a lot related to baby stuff), and the best part is the sticky back. I was taping photos in the book but when you turn the pages they come up. There really are no cons to this printer except sometimes the color is a little distorted sometimes. It depends on what your purpose for this printer is but the quality really isn’t that bad. I would say out of 50 photos, maybe five I have wanted to reprint. I mean they are going in my first child baby album, it’s not like I’m putting crap quality in there. Definitely not a dealbreaker for everything else that is great about it." —McCleskey Fam
$79.95 at Amazon
