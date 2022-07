29 TikTok Products You’ll Use All Year, But Especially When It’s Hot Out

A Sprocket portable photo printer you can connect to your phone

Check out a TikTok of the Sprocket portable photo in action."I am so glad I got this!I thought the photos would be too small but they’re kind of the perfect size. Also the app has these cute 'stickers' and borders you can add to the photos (a lot related to baby stuff),There really are no cons to this printer except sometimes the color is a little distorted sometimes. It depends on what your purpose for this printer is but the quality really isn’t that bad. I would say out of 50 photos, maybe five I have wanted to reprint. I mean they are going in my first child baby album, it’s not like I’m putting crap quality in there. Definitely not a dealbreaker for everything else that is great about it." — McCleskey Fam