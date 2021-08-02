Peter Phillips is talking about the loss of his grandfather, the late Prince Philip, and the “hardest part” of attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral just a few months ago.

Phillips, who is the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Mark Phillips, said that after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on April 9, “our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother,” Queen Elizabeth.

“We’ve been trying to support her as much as we can,” the 43-year-old told the BBC in a recent interview.

But despite all of the family’s support, they couldn’t comfort the queen at her late husband’s funeral, due to coronavirus restrictions. Only 30 people were allowed to attend the funeral, which took place on April 17.

“Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone,” Phillips said of one of the most striking moments and photos that emerged from the 50-minute funeral. “It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who’s been lost.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth sits alone during the funeral of her late husband of over 70 years, Prince Philip.

“It’s the same for a lot of families,” the royal explained. “There have been some great sadnesses but at the same time you’ve got to try to take the positives out of these situations, whether that be new life, or happy memories, that’s what you’ve got to focus on.”

Phillips added that his grandfather is “sorely missed” as he was “such a fixture of all of our lives.”

“He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy,” he added.

Phillips, who is normally not in the spotlight as much as other members of the royal family, played an important role at the funeral.

He walked between his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, who publicly reunited for the first time in nearly a year at the funeral, during the procession behind their grandfather’s coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images Prince William, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during his funeral procession to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17.

While it appeared Phillips’ walking between the brothers was due to their strained relationship, Buckingham Palace refused to attribute it to anything other than “practical changes.”

“This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People magazine at the time. “The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.

Leon Neal via Getty Images The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position ahead of the funeral.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Prince William seen leaving Kensington Palace, heading to Windsor for Prince Phillip's funeral.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence before the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry the coffin of Prince Philip to the purpose-built Land Rover hearse.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Anne, pictured during the Ceremonial Procession.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal follow the Land Rover Defender carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin

WPA Pool via Getty Images Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the funeral.

KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.

Leon Neal via Getty Images Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The queen arrives for the service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth walking into the chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, arrives at St George’s Chapel carried by a bearer party found by the Royal Marines.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge waiting at St. George's Chapel.

BARNABY FOWLER via Getty Images The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.

YUI MOK via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles sit during the funeral service.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A general view as members of the royal family attend the funeral at St. George's Chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate Middleton during the funeral of Prince Philip.