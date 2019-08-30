That’s one way to get in on the action.
Some shirtless knucklehead ran onto the field during the Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs preseason game on Thursday ― and got tackled by a player. (See the videos below.)
Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey chased down the interloper and dropped him from behind. Green Bay police officer Craig Carlson came in for the assist.
The attention-craving fan was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful conduct at a public event, and was jailed, police Cmdr. Paul Ebel told HuffPost on Friday. He did not immediately provide the suspect’s name.
Here are several angles of the not-so-historic moment at Green Bay’s historic Lambeau Field:
Jones-Quartey was fighting for a roster spot after being out of the league for a few years, Sports Illustrated noted. Perhaps the tackle can pad his defensive stats!
The Packers won, 27-20.