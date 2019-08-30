That’s one way to get in on the action.

Some shirtless knucklehead ran onto the field during the Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs preseason game on Thursday ― and got tackled by a player. (See the videos below.)

Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey chased down the interloper and dropped him from behind. Green Bay police officer Craig Carlson came in for the assist.

The attention-craving fan was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful conduct at a public event, and was jailed, police Cmdr. Paul Ebel told HuffPost on Friday. He did not immediately provide the suspect’s name.

Here are several angles of the not-so-historic moment at Green Bay’s historic Lambeau Field:

Harold Jones-Quartey (Chiefs #30) with perhaps a roster saving tackle on the Packers fan peaking in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/dch8Xxcw2L — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 30, 2019

Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey lays out the shirtless guy. In his defense, that was some good speed. Might get him a spot on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mjjkCTXLQs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2019

Jones-Quartey was fighting for a roster spot after being out of the league for a few years, Sports Illustrated noted. Perhaps the tackle can pad his defensive stats!

The Packers won, 27-20.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey helps the Green Bay Police Department tackle a fan who ran on the field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Aug. 29.