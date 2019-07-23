Harriet Tubman Breaks Free In Thrilling First Trailer About Her Untold Story

The trailer for the much-anticipated Harriet Tubman biopic has finally arrived.

Focus Features released the trailer for “Harriet,” which stars Cynthia Erivo in the title role, on Tuesday morning. “Eve’s Bayou” director Kasi Lemmons leads the film that tells the incredible true story of how Tubman escaped slavery in 1849 and later helped free hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad. Janelle Monáe and Leslie Odom Jr. also star in the film.

“Imma be free or die,” Tubman says in the trailer as she jumps off a bridge into a river to evade white slave catchers hunting her down.

The trailer follows Tubman as she flees a southern plantation and heads nearly 100 miles north on her own to find freedom. Once in the North, she decides to return to the South to help free her family. Eventually, she’s introduced to the Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses that helped lead enslaved Black Americans to freedom.

“I will give every last drop of blood in my veins until this monster called slavery is dead,” Tubman says in the trailer.

Watch the full trailer above. “Harriet” hits theaters November 2019.