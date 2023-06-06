Harris Faulkner Delivers Strange Rant About Pronouns And Prayer In Prime-Time Bid

Fox News host Harris Faulkner is getting her turn in Tucker Carlson’s old time slot, and she seemed determine to hit on many of the right-wing network’s favorite grievance points.
She claimed she was tossed from a restaurant for bowing her head in prayer.
“In America!” Faulkner added in disbelief, while not naming the restaurant or offering any specifics:
She also managed to hit three Fox News favorites at once as she attacked gender identity, proclaimed her patriotism and attempted an overused attack on personal pronouns, all in practically the same breath:
She made the requisite cracks about being “woke”:
And to cap it off, she attacked the right’s favorite municipal target by featuring a man trying to crowdfund his move out of his San Francisco neighborhood:
Fox News has not yet announced who will replace Carlson after parting ways with its highest-rated host days after the right-wing network agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.
Carlson, who has also given air to racist conspiracy theories and white nationalist talking points, has since resurfaced on Twitter, while Fox News has tried out a selection of potential replacements in his time slot.
Faulkner is set to host the show all through this week.