Harris Faulkner Delivers Strange Rant About Pronouns And Prayer In Prime-Time Bid

Fox News host Harris Faulkner is getting her turn in Tucker Carlson’s old time slot, and she seemed determine to hit on many of the right-wing network’s favorite grievance points.

She claimed she was tossed from a restaurant for bowing her head in prayer.

“In America!” Faulkner added in disbelief, while not naming the restaurant or offering any specifics:

Advertisement

Faulkner: I've been asked to leave a restaurant for openly bowing my head in prayer hands.. in America pic.twitter.com/oRi9lP0MN6 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2023

She also managed to hit three Fox News favorites at once as she attacked gender identity, proclaimed her patriotism and attempted an overused attack on personal pronouns, all in practically the same breath:

Faulkner: The lord has determined I am a woman. My pronouns are U.S.A. pic.twitter.com/ysogoHrtK6 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2023

She made the requisite cracks about being “woke”:

oh she really thought she did something huh pic.twitter.com/4sw3OvqU04 — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 6, 2023

Advertisement

And to cap it off, she attacked the right’s favorite municipal target by featuring a man trying to crowdfund his move out of his San Francisco neighborhood:

how do right-wingers keep falling for the most obvious, low-effort scams in the world,,,,,, bro didn't lift a single finger for this grift pic.twitter.com/nJi13K0AMg — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 6, 2023

Fox News has not yet announced who will replace Carlson after parting ways with its highest-rated host days after the right-wing network agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson, who has also given air to racist conspiracy theories and white nationalist talking points, has since resurfaced on Twitter, while Fox News has tried out a selection of potential replacements in his time slot.

Faulkner is set to host the show all through this week.