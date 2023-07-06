Harrison Ford Isn't Putting Up With The 'Quality' Of Conan O'Brien's Interview Notes

Harrison Ford mocked Conan O’Brien as he grilled the former late night host as to why he couldn’t remember the actor’s iconic role as Han Solo in the “Star Wars” film franchise.

Ford, in an appearance on “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” questioned the podcast host’s research after he brought up the actor’s father’s nationality, which O’Brien said was German and Irish.

Advertisement

“My father was Irish, Irish. No German,” Ford said.

“OK, I refer you to this piece of paper right here that says born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father,” O’Brien noted.

Ford, in response to the claim, took aim at O’Brien’s interview notes.

“If that’s the quality of your research, which I imagine it is, because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write down ‘Han Solo,’” Ford said.

“Yeah I did,” O’Brien said.

“You can’t fucking remember that?” asked Ford.

O’Brien joked that he couldn’t remember Han Solo, suggesting that the actor didn’t “pop” in the film franchise.

“I remember Chewbacca. I remember the bad guy with the black helmet. And then, there’s some people,” O’Brien remarked.

Advertisement

“How come you’re not still on television?” asked Ford.