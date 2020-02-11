Harrison Ford couldn’t stop laughing after Jimmy Kimmel hit him with a Donald Trump-themed gag on Monday night.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host presented the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” actor with a fake promo poster for his new movie, “The Call of the Wild,” which featured a bunch of fake positive reviews from the president.

“That’s the first thing that son of a bitch has done for me,” quipped Ford, amid howls of laughter. “Ever.”

Kimmel then referenced an upcoming segment with guest Science Bob, to which Ford deadpanned: “Speaking of science. Out the door. We don’t believe in science anymore.”

Check out the full interview here:

Ford in December swiped at Trump and other science-denying leaders, saying they “are on the wrong side of history.”

Last week, he said during an appearance in Mexico that America’s position in the world “is tenuous because of our lack of moral leadership, basically. We lost some of our credibility in the world and we are anxious to regain it.”