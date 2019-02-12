Harrison Ford on Tuesday took a swipe at President Donald Trump as he delivered an impassioned speech about the immediate consequences of climate change.

The “Star Wars” actor, speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, lamented how “elements of leadership” around the world “including in my own country” were denying or denigrating science “to preserve their state and the status quo.”

“They are on the wrong side of history,” he added, per The Associated Press.

Ford was introduced to the stage with this self-narrated video:

What a touching beautiful short film by Harrison Ford here at #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/bh37evWI7J — Maria Luciana Axente #WorldGovSummit (@maria_axente) February 12, 2019

In an interview ahead of his address, Ford told CNN that the Trump administration (which is pursuing an anti-environment agenda) is “bent on dismantling all of the gains we’ve made in the protection of the environment, in human health.”

“﻿There’s this isolationism, nationalism that’s creeping into governments all across the developed world,” he added. “And the problems require attention on nature’s scale not on the scale of the next election. It’s not about political ideologies ... we’ve been disaggregated into political ideology groups and we’ve got to find this middle ground to get things done.”

In 2018, the movie star told voters to “stop giving power to people who don’t believe in science, or worse than that, pretend they don’t believe in science for their own self-interest.”