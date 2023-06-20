Harrison Ford Fights Back Tears As Interview Gets Unexpectedly Emotional

Screen legend Harrison Ford, who has a reputation for being guarded during interviews, briefly let that guard down during a BBC Radio 1 conversation on “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Ford, who turns 81 next month, has said it’s his final movie as the character he’s portrayed since he first donned the iconic fedora in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Toward the end of the interview, BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb asked Ford about Indy’s enduring legacy and why the character and the movies resonate so much with fans.

“I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films,” he said, adding:

“As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with.”

Plumb replied with a message no doubt shared by many fans.

“Can I just say on behalf of all the fans, thank you. It’s been such an adventure,” Plumb said. “We love you so much. I don’t want to make you blush or anything, but you mean the world to us and thank you.”

“And I must say to you thank you sincerely,” he said. “It means the world to me.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens on June 30.

Ford has been busier than ever lately, with roles on both the big and small screen. He’s taking over the Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with next year’s “Captain America: Brave New World.”

He’s also starring with Helen Mirren in “1923,” the “Yellowstone” prequel airing on Paramount+, and many expect him to get an Emmy nomination for his role on AppleTV’s “Shrinking.”

Both shows have been renewed for a second season.

See the full BBC Radio 1 interview, which includes “Dial of Destiny” costars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook, below: