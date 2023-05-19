Harrison Ford Gets Emotional As Cannes Applauds Him Before 'Indiana Jones 5'

The 80-year-old film icon, who received an honorary Palme d’Or, appeared to choke up after the crowd took in the upcoming installment in the adventure franchise before its theatrical release next month.

Advertisement

Harrison Ford gets teary during the six-minute standing ovation for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny at #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/FYcA3xZ4Wb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 18, 2023

Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, introduced a compilation of Ford’s career highlights before festival president Iris Knobloch took the stage to honor the actor with the award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes and I just saw my life flash before my eyes – a great part of my life but not all of my life,” said Ford after the highlights aired.

The actor went on to remark how his life has been “enabled” by his wife Calista Flockhart due to her support for his passion and dreams before he addressed the Cannes crowd.

Advertisement

“I love you, too. Thank you. You’ve given my life purpose and meaning, and I’m grateful for that,” he said before shouting out “Dial of Destiny” director James Mangold along with actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

Harrison Ford takes the stage amid a standing ovation after a clip reel shown at #Cannes2023 for the premiere of #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny pic.twitter.com/8lxlA3OlgZ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 18, 2023

The fifth “Indiana Jones” film marks the first time that Steven Spielberg hasn’t directed a film in the franchise as well as the first time that “Star Wars” creator George Lucas didn’t write a story for an “Indiana Jones” film.

The two, instead, are executive producers on the new film which Ford has acknowledged will be his last hurrah as its titular character.