EntertainmentThe Oscarsharrison fordeverything everywhere all at once

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

The "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" stars reunited on the Oscars stage after the Best Picture win for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford of 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” reunited Sunday on the film industry’s biggest stage.

As Quan, the Best Supporting Actor winner, gathered with the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” team to receive the Best Picture award at the Oscars, he and presenter Ford exchanged a joyous hug.

A heart-melting then-and-now image contrasted the moment with a photo from “Temple of Doom” nearly 40 years ago featuring Ford’s Indy and Quan’s Short Round in an embrace.

And here’s video of the touching encounter:

Quan became a child star, but his career stalled until “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In September, Quan did share a warm moment with Ford at the D23 Expo.

“He looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy,’” Quan told Entertainment Weekly. “And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

This reunion probably topped that:

Ke Huy Quan (right) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford.
Ke Huy Quan (right) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
