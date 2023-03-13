See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford of 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” reunited Sunday on the film industry’s biggest stage.

As Quan, the Best Supporting Actor winner, gathered with the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” team to receive the Best Picture award at the Oscars, he and presenter Ford exchanged a joyous hug.

A heart-melting then-and-now image contrasted the moment with a photo from “Temple of Doom” nearly 40 years ago featuring Ford’s Indy and Quan’s Short Round in an embrace.

The shot I was hoping for, the show's director missed, but Getty's Kevin Winter got pic.twitter.com/0AHd3mRJgA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 13, 2023

And here’s video of the touching encounter:

Ke Huy Quan hugging Harrison Ford on stage after EEAO won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/jyPxXZWIh7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2023

Quan became a child star, but his career stalled until “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In September, Quan did share a warm moment with Ford at the D23 Expo.

“He looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy,’” Quan told Entertainment Weekly. “And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

This reunion probably topped that: