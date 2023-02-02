What's Hot

Harrison Ford Names The Costar He Thinks Has A 'Nice Penis'

The screen legend had some unexpected praise for another actor.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Screen icon Harrison Ford told Stephen Colbert he had two words to describe new costar Jason Segel.

“Nice penis,” he said.

Ford and Segel star in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” and a recent headline claimed Ford didn’t know who Segal was prior to joining the show.

“Not true,” he told Colbert.

Ford said he watched “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” where Segel has a full-frontal scene. When a “Shrinking” producer asked Ford what he thought of Segel, he offered up that unforgettable two-word reply.

Check it out below:

See more of his appearance on “The Late Show,” where he talked about the upcoming Indiana Jones movie and working with Helen Mirren on “1923,” in the clips below:

