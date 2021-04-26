Harrison Ford Wins The Oscar For Strangest Academy Awards Intro Of The Night

Screen legend Harrison Ford had Twitter talking after his appearance on Sunday night’s Oscars telecast as he read the introduction for the “Best Film Editing” category of the Academy Awards.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones star began with some personal experience, pulling out a crinkly piece of paper and haltingly reading some of the studio notes from “Blade Runner.”

“Why do we need the third cut to the eggs?” was one complaint. “This movie gets worse every screening.”

Harrison Ford reveals the "editorial suggestions" he received after screening Blade Runner pic.twitter.com/vs3qnHAwHO — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) April 26, 2021

“These notes can help us understand why the editing process can often get a little complicated,” Ford said dryly.

The award for film editing went to “Sound of Metal.” But on Twitter, the award for the most memorable intro was Ford’s to lose as his name trended on the network:

I love how no matter where Harrison Ford is, you can tell he doesn't want to be there — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford reading horribly critical screening notes for BLADE RUNNER is now one of my top 10 favorite #Oscars moments. — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford with .. the best intro of the night? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford reading BLADE RUNNER audience screening notes in a somewhat dumbfounded manner is maybe one of the #Oscars best moments. pic.twitter.com/ueI5jk1ITQ — Paul Farrell (@PaulisGreat2000) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford backstage sharing a joint with the octopus — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 26, 2021

harrison ford has had the perfect career trajectory from carpenter to idol to master of his craft to stoned uncle to the world. — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) April 26, 2021

My favorite part of the #Oscars was when Harrison Ford showed up talking about Blade Runner while actually standing in the same hall that stood for police station in Blade Runner. #Oscars2021 #themoreyouknow #harrisonford #unionstation #bladerunner pic.twitter.com/Z0Tp40K13P — ScarabArt (@art_scarab) April 26, 2021

My goal is to some day be as grumpy as Harrison Ford. — jon “airships” kudelka (@jonkudelka) April 26, 2021

The subtext of every Harrison Ford interview or public appearance pic.twitter.com/ebmSd5SPL4 — Gay Mentos (@samcorb) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford is relatable because he also seems like he hates his job — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) April 26, 2021

At heart, I’m still this girl in the classroom making goo goo eyes at Harrison Ford. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kNR4PWY0eL — vbspurs (@vbspurs) April 26, 2021