Harrison Ford Premieres 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer: 'A Movie That Will Kick Your Ass'

Ford promised that the fifth installment of the franchise "will kick your ass."

Harrison Ford is back as the world’s most handsome archaeologist — with “a really human story to tell.”

The actor was present for the premiere of a trailer for the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, according to AV Club. After an on-set injury and frustrating delay, the film — which is directed by James Mangold — wrapped production in February.

“Thank you for making this film such an incredible experience for all of us,” Ford told the audience. “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons, ‘Indiana Jones’ is about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart.”

The 80-year-old described the film through tears as, “a movie that will kick your ass.”

Ford went on to say that he was “delighted to be here again” before adding, “maybe for…[the last time].” This fifth “Indiana Jones” installment has kept fans on pins and needles, as the most recent outing was widely panned by critics and its filmmakers, alike.

The trailer for the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters next summer, showed Jones shuffling through mysterious archives and attempting to teach his students. The fictional professor was also seen de-aged and punching Nazis in the face — a mainstay of the franchise.

A voiceover from John Rhys-Davies, who portrayed Sallah in “Raiders of The Lost Ark,” provided an alluring monologue about Jones needing to get out of the classroom and back into action. One newcomer to the franchise said shooting the film was exhilarating.

“I had the time of my life,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge told the audience. “Keeping up with [Harrison Ford] is exhausting.”

The Steven Spielberg-produced film will likely serve as Ford’s final outing as the titular character and it won’t feature Shia LaBeouf’s character of Mutt Williams, who was revealed to be Marion (Karen Allen) and Jones’ son in “Kingdom of The Crystal Skull,” according to Time Out.