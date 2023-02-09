Harrison Ford Has A Mic-Drop Response To Suggestion That He Has Social Anxiety

Harrison Ford is starring in a new show about therapy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a fan of it — or whatever armchair diagnosis someone might have to offer.

“There are all kinds of therapy. I’m sure many of them are useful to many people,” the “Shrinking” star told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday. “I’m not anti-therapy for anybody — except for myself. I know who the fuck I am at this point.”

Advertisement

Ford offered equally strong remarks when THR brought up internet users’ “armchair diagnosis” of the actor based on “things you’ve said about being shy in social situations.”

“Some assume you’ve wrestled with social anxiety disorder. Are they onto something?” the interviewer asked.

“Shit. That sounds like something a psychiatrist would say, not a casual observer,” he answered. “No. I don’t have a social anxiety disorder. I have an abhorrence of boring situations.”

Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" on Feb. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Advertisement

He continued: “I was shy when I first went onstage — I wasn’t shy, I was fucking terrified. My knees would shake so badly, you could see it from the back of the theater.

“But that’s not social anxiety. That’s being unfamiliar with the territory. I was able to talk myself through that and then enjoy the experience of being onstage and telling a story with collaborators.”

His comfort with collaborators was certainly evident in a story he told during a recent appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actor said that when asked to describe “Shrinking” co-star Jason Segel to a producer, the first words out of his mouth were “nice penis.”

Ford’s compliment was in reference to Segel’s full-frontal nudity in the classic 2008 film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”