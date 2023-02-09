Harrison Ford Reveals The 2 Unexpected Words He Wants On His Tombstone

Screen legend Harrison Ford says he’d be fine with just two words on his tombstone.

“I wouldn’t want it to be ‘Harrison Ford, blah-blah-blah, actor,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter’s James Hibberd. “I’d settle for ‘Was Useful.’”

When Hibberd suggested that would be “a particularly reductive way to sum up a life,” Ford was ready with an answer.

“Well, there’s not a lot of space on a tombstone,” he said.

Ford, who isn’t known for revealing much during interviews, opened up more than usual by discussing a wide range of topics including his career, the roles he’s proud of, his philosophy, the 2015 airplane accident that left him seriously injured, and why he’s taken on a surge of new roles lately including “1923” for Paramount+ and the highly anticipated “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

In his latest release, “Shrinking” for AppleTV+, Ford plays a therapist ― but told The Hollywood Reporter he doesn’t particularly need therapy himself.

“I know who the fuck I am at this point,” he said.

Ford also played “The Last Time I ...” with The Hollywood Reporter for a video segment: