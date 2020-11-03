Screen icon Harrison Ford has teamed up with The Lincoln Project to narrate an ad hitting President Donald Trump’s public threat to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.
Fauci “has served the American people tirelessly, honorably and selflessly” under presidents from both parties, Ford said of the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But then the ad from the never-Trump conservative group highlights the “fire Fauci” chants heard at Trump rallies as well as Trump saying he might do just that.
“Don’t tell anybody,” Trump told the audience. “But let me wait ’til a little bit after the election.”
Ford said Americans can fire someone else instead: Trump.
“The choice is yours,” he said.
