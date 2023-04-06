'Bucket List' TikToker Who Documented Cancer Journey Dies At 18

Harrison Gilks shared updates about his cancer battle with hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers. @harrisongilks1

A Canadian teen who rose to TikTok stardom documenting his viral “bucket list” adventures as he battled cancer, died last week. He was 18.

Harrison Gilks died “with his mom, dad and brother holding his hands and by his side,” an obituary reads.

His younger brother David shared the news on Harrison’s TikTok, where he had amassed more than 300,000 followers.

“I’m making this video because Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family,” his brother said in the video posted on March 30. “I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everybody around the world for their support and encouragement. It really did mean a lot to him.”

Harrison was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that most often affects children, in November 2020, Canada’s CBC News reported. The disease can form in soft tissues anywhere in the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Harrison had explained in a TikTok that doctors had found a cancerous tumor “the size of a grapefruit” in his prostate, and “a couple” of other tumors in his lungs. He said he began chemotherapy about two weeks after his diagnosis.

By February 2022, he was showing signs of remission, his dad Trevor Gilks told CBC News. However, within a few months, the cancer returned.

In June, Harrison shared a TikTok announcing his terminal diagnosis. He said he’d be starting a “bucket list” series. The video went viral.

In the following months, supported by donations from followers, Harrison traveled to bucket list destinations like Mexico and New York, met with athletes he admired, parasailed, flew on helicopters, attended major sporting games, music festivals and more.

Harrison shared his last update from a hospital bed on March 21.

“The doctor said I don’t have a whole lot of time left,” he said. “Chances of me going home are very slim.”

“I love you guys. Thank you for all the support throughout everything,” he said.

In Harrison’s obituary, his family described him as “an inspiration to many.”

“His smile could light up a room, his laugh could cheer anyone up. He was our sunshine on a cloudy day,” it said.

Harrison loved a range of sports, including hockey, softball, jet skiing, rugby, skiing and mountain biking, the obituary said. In his final months, he visited Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, New York and Florida for sporting matches, as well as exploring the Rocky Mountains, Jasper and Banff, “before one last trip to Mexico with family and friends. He was determined not to let cancer get in his way.”

“But after nearly two and a half years of a hard-fought battle, knowing he did as much as he could, knowing he was loved and strong, he said goodbye.”

Harrison is survived by his brother David, parents Trevor and Sonya, and aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, and donations may be made to a charity set up in Harrison’s name.