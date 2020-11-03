Texas’ Harris County Will Close 9 Of 10 Drive-Thru Polling Sites On Election Day

(Reuters) ― Harris County in Texas will close nine of its 10 drive-through voting sites on Election Day to ensure votes are counted, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said on Twitter on Monday.
Hollins said the decision was made because a judge said the tents used for most of the drive-through voting sites would not qualify as “buildings,” which are required for Election Day polling places.
“I cannot in good faith encourage voters to cast their votes in tents if that puts their votes at risk,” Hollins said.
