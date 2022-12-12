“Wednesday” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character in this new addition to the Addams Family franchise, which focuses on the spooky teen and her experience at boarding school. The horror comedy show has dominated the Netflix ranking since premiering on Nov. 23.

In second place is the new docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which follows the journey of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the early days of their relationship to their lives after stepping down as working royals. The first three episodes dropped on Dec. 8, with the final three set for release on Dec. 15.

Another royal-themed show in the ranking is, of course, “The Crown,” following its Season 5 release on Nov. 9. The latest installment details the British royal family’s experiences in the 1990s, from cheating scandals to bombshell interviews to the Windsor Castle fire.

On the more fictional side of things, there’s the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel “Firefly Lane.” The drama explores the friendship between two women (played by Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl) from their high school years into their 40s.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

