Harry Dank Wins Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Just For Being Harry Dank

He's Sue Bird's mother's boyfriend, and he became a viral sensation.

Harry Dank trended like a champ during the Tokyo Olympicsopening ceremony on Friday.

He isn’t competing. He didn’t go shirtless like the Tongan flag-bearer. He wasn’t even there.

But he is U.S. basketball star Sue Bird’s mother’s boyfriend, and he was shown watching Bird carry the American flag on the broadcast.

It was all about Harry. Fans on Twitter loved his recliner, his sneakers and his name.

Thanks Harry for just being you.

