Harry Dank trended like a champ during the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony on Friday.

He isn’t competing. He didn’t go shirtless like the Tongan flag-bearer. He wasn’t even there.

But he is U.S. basketball star Sue Bird’s mother’s boyfriend, and he was shown watching Bird carry the American flag on the broadcast.

It was all about Harry. Fans on Twitter loved his recliner, his sneakers and his name.

Thanks Harry for just being you.

The guy who wanted to steal the show vs the guy who actually did. Just give Harry Dank the gold. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/OZHlzm93Iv — Alisun Jane (@AlisunJane) July 24, 2021

I’m staring a new religion around Harry Dank. The central pillars are recliners, USA basketball, and smiling very slightly on national television. — Mandy (@mebutmorereal) July 24, 2021

Icons Bernie and Harry Dank pic.twitter.com/NsWemEkNMY — Mark Arnold (@moronicmark) July 24, 2021

Harry Dank is my hero. #Olympics — Gio Reyna is a BOSS (@CFC_Pulisic10) July 24, 2021

Talk about right place right time for Harry Dank. Just go on like 4 dates with an Olympian’s mom and boom you’re on national television pic.twitter.com/NKxpYKZYpl — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) July 24, 2021

Harry Dank Bout to get a Lazy Boy and Sketchers deal before Sunday pic.twitter.com/gujusDXByT — Chef Blue (@APlateBeignets) July 24, 2021

Harry Dank is my fav Olympian's mom's boyfriend — Mike Catron 🏀 (@WatchTheBoxes) July 24, 2021

This wasn't Harry Dank's first time on NBC pic.twitter.com/cVB8HFv5U8 — Mark Arnold (@moronicmark) July 24, 2021

If we’re awarding medals for the parade of nations, I’d put Harry Dank on the podium. — Molly Baeverstad (@MollyBaeverstad) July 24, 2021

The Olympics opening ceremony mascot is hereby officially Nancy Bird’s boyfriend, Harry Dank. — Chelbie Birdwell (@chelbiebirdwell) July 24, 2021

Harry Dank: The Ken Bone of the 2020 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Qe8yvMEXJs — LAJ (@SiebsJessen) July 24, 2021

This is the night Harry Dank became president. — Tyler Chapman (@TwoChapz) July 24, 2021