Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn teared up while watching footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection during a prime time hearing on Thursday.

Dunn, who worked on Jan. 6 and received racist threats while fighting off the mob, had a front row seat to the first of several hearings the House committee investigating the insurrection plans to hold before the end of the month. Dunn teared up as the committee played a video of the mobs entering the Capitol and attacking officers that day.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn tears up while watching the 10+-min video of the violent attack on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/NVPek7qlRS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 10, 2022

Advertisement

Dunn donned a T-shirt for the hearing featuring the definition of “insurrection” with a reference to Jan. 6.

A message is seen on the shirt of U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn as he arrives at the Cannon Building, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington, for the first public hearing of the House select committee investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) via Associated Press

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the insurrection, Dunn spoke about his experience, saying “it’s scary to think something [like this] can happen again.”

“It’s scary to think we opened up Pandora’s box,” he said in an interview on MSNBC in January.

Others who worked as policemen on Jan. 6, including Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, were also present for Thursday’s hearing.

Advertisement