Hero Harry Dunn Stunned Trump Helped Speaker Fight, Didn't Bother Ending Insurrection

Jan. 6 hero cop Harry Dunn was dumbfounded Sunday that Donald Trump helped Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) win the battle to become speaker of the House — yet couldn’t be bothered to pick up a phone to end the insurrection.

“Wow,” Dunn said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” after watching McCarthy gush in a video clip that Trump worked the phones to help him win a 15th vote to become speaker at long last.

“I think nothing of Donald Trump,” the Capitol police officer told host Jonathan Capehart.

McCarthy said that Trump “called him and stayed on the phone with him,” a suddenly emotional Dunn noted. “I wish he would have done that on Jan. 6th. He could’ve called, he could’ve picked up a phone. Man, wow ... Really?”

Dunn was repeatedly called racial slurs — for the first time on the job — by MAGA zealots as he battled for hours to protect lawmakers from the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to overthrow the presidential election. He has since suffered severe post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Nearly 140 officers from both Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department and the Capitol Police were injured in the riot.

McCarthy, on the day following the two-year anniversary of the violence, said of the former president on Saturday: “I do want to especially thank President Trump. I don’t think anybody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning … he was all in. He would call me and he would call others.”

Swamp creature thanks swamp creature. Kevin McCarthy thanks Trump for getting “those final votes” to make him House Speaker. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/03lor6Pjpf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 7, 2023

Dunn said on ABC that Trump must be held accountable for the violence at the Capitol.

“I believe he should be held accountable for his actions or inactions of that day ... that’s why all eyes are on the Justice Department right now,” he said. “There were criminal things that the former president has done. I don’t see how you cannot hold him accountable for that day,” Dunn added.

Dunn and fellow officers on Friday were awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal — the nation’s second-highest civilian honor — by President Joe Biden.

“Officer Harry Dunn acted with remarkable courage and valor to defend both our institutions and our people,” Biden said during the awards ceremony.

