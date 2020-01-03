Harry Hamlin Says He Dissed Steven Spielberg In Indiana Jones Audition

“I’d been riffing on how annoying Steven Spielberg was to my friend Amy, so hey, guess what? I didn’t get the part, OK, and I’ve never worked with Steven Spielberg,” Hamlin said. “And I grant you that I never will work with Steven Spielberg and I never learned how to make a cake.”

Hamlin went on to star in another fantasy film, “Clash of the Titans,” and later gained fame in prime time on “L.A. Law.”

The Indiana Jones part went to some nobody named Harrison Ford.