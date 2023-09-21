'Perfect Example': Ex-US Attorney Names Trump Insider Who Could Flip Next

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump is leaving a lot of his inner circle hanging when it comes to the massive legal fees many of them are facing for actions they took on his behalf ― and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman said that could come back to haunt the former president very soon.

“Keep your friends close and your enemies closer,” Litman said on MSNBC on Wednesday night. “Jenna Ellis is the perfect example here.”

Ellis and Rudy Giuliani helped to lead Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Like Giuliani, however, she’s also been charged in the Georgia election interference case and doesn’t have the money to defend herself.

She’s turned on Trump publicly after he refused to pony up cash to help her defense, slamming his “malignant, narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong” and saying she’d never support him again.

Ellis raised $200,000 via crowdfunding, which Litman said “might fund two days of trial.”

“What are they really supposed to do other than get public defenders?” he said, noting that one of the figures in the classified documents case did exactly that as he flipped and turned into a witness against Trump and won’t be prosecuted as a result.

Trump can expect others to do the same as they face potential bankruptcy, he said.

“These are dangerous people and dangerous times for Trump,” he concluded.

