'He Is Toast': Former U.S. Attorney Says Trump Has Just 1 'Strange' Option Left

Donald Trump is just about out of options, legally speaking, according to legal analyst and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman.

“It just seems to me, and has seemed for a while, he is toast legally,” Litman said on MSNBC on Monday, referring to the 37-count federal indictment and potential other charges facing the former president. “But he’s got this one strange escape route.”

That one requires either Trump or another Republican winning the 2024 presidential election and ordering the Justice Department to “stand down.”

“That’s his only legal strategy,” Litman said. “It’s a strange one, but there’s no other, I think, escape route for him under the conventional legal process.”

See the full segment from MSNBC, as posted by Raw Story, below: