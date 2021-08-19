New Reporting Sheds Light On Harry & Meghan's Post-Oprah Relationship With Royals

“The Queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed’ by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken,” reads the excerpt from Scobie and Durand’s new text.

It continued: ”‘Months later and little accountability has been taken,’ a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?’”

When asked for comment on Thursday, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told HuffPost, “We wouldn’t comment on books.”