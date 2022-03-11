Ohio State Lineman Harry Miller 'Medically' Retires Due To Mental Health Concerns

Ohio State lineman Harry Miller said he was “medically retiring” from football in a gut-wrenching essay posted Thursday on Twitter. The engineering major wrote of his persistent suicidal thoughts and his harrowing journey getting help.

Miller, a 6-foot 4, 315-pound junior who started seven games at left guard for the Buckeyes’ Big Ten- and Sugar Bowl-winning team during the 2020 season, wrote that he told head coach Ryan Day before the 2021 season that he wanted to kill himself.

Day arranged help and Miller said he tried football again, concealing cutting scars on his wrist with tape. The scars on his neck, he wrote, didn’t appear noticeable to fans.

“There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it,” he wrote.

Harry Miller during the Big Ten championship game in December 2020. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miller, from Buford, Georgia, said he revealed his mental health problems because, as a 4.0 engineering student, he wasn’t just a “dumb college kid” whose struggles might be dismissed.

“So maybe if somebody’s hurt can be taken seriously for once, it can be mine,” he wrote.

Harry Miller (76) blocks during Ohio State's Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern in December 2020. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miller wrote that he’s now “okay” and urged other athletic programs to heed the cries of athletes in crisis. He thanked Day and Ohio State for providing the support he desperately needed.

“If not for him and the staff my words would not be a reflection,” he wrote. “They would be evidence in a post-mortem.”