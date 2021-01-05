“Harry Potter” star Jessie Cave has announced that her infant son tested positive for COVID-19, but that she wants fans to know he’s doing well.

As a national lockdown in England has begun due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 33-year-old mother of three wrote a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday sharing the information about her son, Abraham “Bam” Benjamin, and praising health care workers.

“I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive,” she said. “He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

“Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors,” she said.

Cave posted about her son’s birth in October, saying it was “much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control” than what she experienced with her other two children.

“We are currently in the neo-natal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now,” Cave wrote at the time.

The actor, who took on the role of Lavender Brown in the later “Harry Potter” films (to some controversy, as the two previous Lavender Browns were both actors of color), said that her child is a “stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room.”

Asking that people wish her baby a speedy recovery, she said, “Love and best wishes to everyone.”

See Cave’s post below:

