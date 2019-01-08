Adorable Dog Responding To Harry Potter Spells Is Pure Magic

This little dog is enchanting people around the world.

Remus, a 1-year-old miniature dachshund from Los Angeles, has an adorable talent for responding to Harry Potter spells.

Such as the levitation charm, Wingardium Leviosa:

The Avada Kedavra killing curse:

And the wand-lighting charm, Lumos:

LA-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin began teaching her pup, named after Professor Remus Lupin from J.K. Rowling’s wizarding books, to respond to Harry Potter commands when he was just 2 months old.

“Harry Potter is my everything,” Brisbin told HuffPost via email Wednesday. “It’s what raised me and formed me to be the person I am today and inspired my career as an actor.”

Some spells were easier to teach Remus than others, Brisbin explained. A few were just “too difficult right now” — such as the Crucio torture curse to get him to howl.

“Stupefy (stunning spell) and Wingardium Leviosa were super early on and easy to train. Some, like Lumos and Nox (wand-extinguishing charm), he only learned this week,” she explained. “But because he had already learned to push the button for Alohomora (unlocking charm), it was super easy for him to learn.”

Her favorite? “I love when he plays dead with Avada Kedavra. He’s picky, though, he’ll only roll over if there is carpet on the floor for his back. I suppose I am grateful he’s taking care of it.”

