Daniel Radcliffe And Partner Erin Darke Welcome First Child

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner, fellow actor Erin Darke, have become parents.

The couple – who have been together for over a decade – announced in March that Darke was expecting the couple’s first child.

A spokesperson for the Harry Potter actor has now confirmed to HuffPost UK that Darke has given birth, after she and Radcliffe were photographed in New York pushing a pram.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at a screening of "The Lost City" in 2022 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

The two met on the set of the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings,” in which Daniel played the American poet Allen Ginsberg.

Although the British actor is best known for his leading role in the “Harry Potter” film series, he has since gone on to appear in a varied range of projects including “The Woman In Black,” “Victor Frankenstein,” “Swiss Army Man” and “The Lost City.”

Last year, he also portrayed parody singer Weird Al Yankovic in the satirical biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Meanwhile, Darke’s on-screen credits include the period drama “Good Girls Revolt,” the dark comedy “Dietland” and a string of appearances in the award-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.”

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at the 2014 Tony Awards in the early years of their relationship Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Radcliffe has spoken publicly about his hopes to become a father on numerous occasions.

He told Time Out magazine in 2013: “I definitely want to have kids. I’ve grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me. And I saw the wonderful change in them.

“I see that it gives you a sense of purpose that up till now I only really get from work. I want that.”

He added: “I like the idea of being a youngish parent. So I’ve got energy to play football even though they’ll be better than me by the time they’re four.”

