Gallopin’ Gorgons! People Waited 10 Hours For Universal’s New Harry Potter Ride

Universal Orlando’s latest Harry Potter attraction opened to the public on Thursday and it clearly cast a spell on fans. Many waited 10 hours to ride on it.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, in the Hogsmeade area of the Islands of Adventure theme park, is essentially a roller coaster. The “cars” on the coaster mimic Hagrid’s motorcycle and sidecar and take visitors through the Forbidden Forest:

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is Now Open at Universal Orlando Resort! - https://t.co/wBfgIXNYKT pic.twitter.com/GysHY7m8m9 — Vinylmation World (@vinylmationworl) June 14, 2019

The $300 million ride was under construction for two years, CNBC reported. It features nearly a mile of track, seven launches and a 17-foot vertical free-fall drop.

Naturally, social media has plenty of footage of the ride in action (spoilers!):

VIDEO: Here's what it's like to ride on Hagrid's magical motorbike and sidecar @UniversalORL ! https://t.co/nRNyB2atth pic.twitter.com/vGFTXLxYfE — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) May 20, 2019

But on Thursday, the biggest topic of discussion online wasn’t the ride. It was the wait. People arrived at Universal before dawn to wait in a line to get into the park, then waited in another line inside the park that grew, stretched and spread. Universal posted wait times of 10 hours and ride operation was interrupted by both lightning and technical glitches.

For at least one visitor, it was a 13.5-hour effort.

So, was it worth the wait? Twitter users shared their experiences:

Worth the wait guys. One of the best rides in Orlando IMO pic.twitter.com/dCJ1hIhDu6 — Jonathan Cooper (@dxwwf3) June 13, 2019

Just waited 13 hours for the Hagrid ride on opening day nd was so worth it xo — Sophie Hunter (@Sophie_Hunterx) June 14, 2019

In line for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. TM just quoted 7 hour wait. pic.twitter.com/fckpRj5PEz — All Around Orlando (@AllAroundORL) June 13, 2019

10 hours from arrival, 7 hours from entering the attraction entrance and 4 hours since being told “almost there guys” and we have finally rode #HagridsMagicalCreaturesMotorbikeAdventure The ride is fun and all but if I hear one more safety warning I’m gonna throttle Hagrid myself — Sam Mealey (@SamMealey) June 13, 2019

Well, the ride was genuinely worth it! About ten hours of standing/sitting throughout Universal, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure literally almost killed me with raindrops turned bullets and a gigantic death drop. I was soaked, tired and totally amazed! pic.twitter.com/Pp6I3Xl3se — Nick’s Reputation (@Nich_Michaels) June 13, 2019

In addition to the drink carts throughout the queue, vendors are walking the line selling hot dogs for $9. pic.twitter.com/3rfovTCzBT — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 13, 2019

Hagrid Opening Day. It’s more than 2 hours before park open and the line is already wrapping around the park. pic.twitter.com/eiq6hmBRVu — Theme Park Alex (@themeparkalex) June 13, 2019

I've been on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure 4 times. Twice in the AM & twice in the PM, sitting in the front and back rows and from the motorbike and sidecar points POV. Haven't sat in a bad seat yet on this ride. I'm not sure there is one. https://t.co/juJzfeZT7f — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 13, 2019

I waited 11 hours for Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure. Was it worth it? Yes! Best coaster in Orlando? Possibly, Mako is awesome but the theming and other special features is no comparison. The roller coaster is a combination of Verbolten, Cheetah Hunt, and Wave Breaker. pic.twitter.com/46AEfaAxBI — Jordan (@jpeek8) June 14, 2019

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure was AMAZING! I am SO glad I did this...it’s a day and a ride I will NEVER forget! The wait was worth it! @KCCINews #HagridsMagicalCreatures #UniversalOrlando pic.twitter.com/u4c0R0YEbd — Jenipher Sutherland (@TeachSutherland) June 14, 2019

just waited in line for 8 hours for the brand new @UniversalORL hagrid rollercoaster. to say it was worth it would be an understatement!💚🌲 pic.twitter.com/rPf8vy1E1L — lana (@lanasackman) June 13, 2019

Sharing a picture taken moments ago by Gregory Henderson of the current line extending all the way back thru the main entrance gates of Universal Orlando... Opening Day of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Ride!! *Current wait time is already close to 9 hours! #harrypotter pic.twitter.com/1iRTZODmdh — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) June 13, 2019

After a 5:30AM start, weather delay, 6 hours waiting in line, and getting stuck on the ride halfway through once, we finally rode the new Hagrid coaster at Universal Orlando. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/p50eV30zrX — Mr. LeBlanc (@FNBK_LeBlanc) June 13, 2019