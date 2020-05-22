The Birthplace Of 'Harry Potter' Isn't Where You Thought It Was

A scar is born. But where?
There’s so much misinformation when it comes to the “Harry Potter” backstory, you’d think Rita Skeeter was behind every headline. But on Thursday, author J.K. Rowling decided to put some long-standing rumors to rest, revealing the actual birthplace of the series, among other things.
Rowling first addressed the elephant in the room: Despite what some fans think, The Elephant House cafe in Edinburgh, Scotland, wasn’t the spot where she first put pen to paper (quill to parchment?).
Nope. The actual location is apparently a room she used to rent in London.
“I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop. The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction,” the author wrote.
(We’re guessing the rent just went up.)
But “Potter” truly started even before that. Rowling has already said that she came up with the initial idea for the story on a train, aka her own Hogwarts Express.
The author revealed other inspirational locations as well, including the birthplace of Quidditch and a pretty magical tree.
But if you were planning on feeding a special parking meter in Edinburgh, you might want to save your (nine-and-three) quarters.
As for the tweets, it’s mischief managed.