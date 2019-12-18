Emma Watson Conjured Up A 'Harry Potter' Reunion Pic, And It's Magical

The love runs deep with the “Harry Potter” cast.

“Merry Christmas from us,” Watson captioned the black-and-white pic.

Felton shared the a color version of the photo, wishing fans “Seasons greetings from my school mates.”

He kept the Hogwarts rivalry going strong, joking that he and Lewis were “mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin.”

“Roses between two thorns,” Lewis said in his version of the post. “Time turning,” Wright joked in hers. Lynch shared the photo, too, in typical Luna style, with a series of rainbow hearts. “AS IF I’m not going to repost this,” she wrote.

It’s been 18 years since “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” and over eight years since the last “Harry Potter” movie was released. It’s a bummer Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint didn’t show ― perhaps they’ll make it to the 10-year reunion in 2021?