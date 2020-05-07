'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Georgia Groome

The two, who’ve dated on and off since 2011, were rumored to be married last year when Groome was seen with a gold band on her left ring finger, but neither has confirmed or denied the engagement buzz.

Grint, however, has been open about his desire to enter the next phase of his life and start a family now that his “Potter” days are behind him.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” he told The Guardian back in 2018. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

In this case, might we suggest ... Hermione?