'Harry Potter' Stars Are Assembling Dumbledore's Army-Style To Call Out J.K. Rowling

Evanna Lynch and "Fantastic Beasts" star Eddie Redmayne are the latest actors to speak out against the author's transphobic tweets.

After author J.K. Rowling accio-ed herself some backlash over a new batch of transphobic tweets this weekend, the stars of the “Harry Potter” films and beyond are rallying together to stop the author from permanently tarnishing the series’ legacy. 

Following in the footsteps of her film co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung, as well as Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione onstage in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Evanna Lynch is now speaking out against Rowling. 

The Irish actor, who portrayed fan-favorite character Luna Lovegood in the final four “Harry Potter” films, released a lengthy statement on Tuesday, stating in no uncertain terms that “trans women are women.”

“I wanted to stay out of commenting on JKR’s tweets because it feels impossible to address this subject on Twitter but I am so saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP community so here are my thoughts,” the actor wrote.

“I imagine that being trans and learning to accept and love yourself is challenging enough and we as a society should not be adding to that pain. Feeling like you don’t fit in or aren’t accepted for who you are are the worst, most lonely feelings a human can experience and I won’t be helping to marginalise trans women and men further.”

Emphasizing how necessary it is to “listen to” and “applaud” trans people for their bravery, especially during Pride month, Lynch went onto call out Rowling for sharing her views on such a public platform. 

“I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t,” she added. 

“I disagree with her opinion that cis women are the most vulnerable minority in this situation,” Lynch wrote, “and I think she’s on the wrong side of this debate. But that doesn’t mean she has completely lost her humanity.”

Rowling sparked major outrage on Saturday for her anti-trans tweetstorm, in which she attempted to define women solely based on menstruation.

After many were quick to remind her that transgender people, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate, the author doubled down on her stance, asserting that the “lived reality of women globally is erased” when trans people are considered women, among other unfounded statements.

Evanna Lynch and J.K. Rowling pictured together at a "Harry Potter" event in 2013.

In her Twitter post, Lynch went onto note that while she can’t “fully fathom that  particular pain” as a cisgender woman, it’s clear that Rowling’s comments are “hurtful.” 

’I’m so sorry to any trans people who feel that’s been taken away or that this community is no longer that safe place,” she added. “But the Harry Potter world/fandom/community is literally made up of millions of people now and I for one will work to make it feel inclusive because trans women are women.”

She did, however, describe Rowling as a “friend” and “a generous and loving person,” who she hopes won’t be reduced to a series of tweets given her past philanthropic work.

Stars involved in Rowling’s creations beyond the “Harry Potter” series are also weighing in.

J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne attend the U.K. Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in London's Leicester Square on Nov. 13, 2018.
J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne attend the U.K. Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in London's Leicester Square on Nov. 13, 2018.

“Fantastic Beasts” star Eddie Redmayne, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing a transgender woman in “The Danish Girl,” issued a statement to Variety on Wednesday.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” Redmayne said. “This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

“I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse,” he continued. “They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

