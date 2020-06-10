'Harry Potter' Stars Are Assembling Dumbledore's Army-Style To Call Out J.K. Rowling

Following in the footsteps of her film co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung, as well as Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione onstage in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Evanna Lynch is now speaking out against Rowling.
The Irish actor, who portrayed fan-favorite character Luna Lovegood in the final four “Harry Potter” films, released a lengthy statement on Tuesday, stating in no uncertain terms that “trans women are women.”
“I wanted to stay out of commenting on JKR’s tweets because it feels impossible to address this subject on Twitter but I am so saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP community so here are my thoughts,” the actor wrote.
“I imagine that being trans and learning to accept and love yourself is challenging enough and we as a society should not be adding to that pain. Feeling like you don’t fit in or aren’t accepted for who you are are the worst, most lonely feelings a human can experience and I won’t be helping to marginalise trans women and men further.”
Emphasizing how necessary it is to “listen to” and “applaud” trans people for their bravery, especially during Pride month, Lynch went onto call out Rowling for sharing her views on such a public platform.
“I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t,” she added.