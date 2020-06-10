'Harry Potter' Stars Are Assembling Dumbledore's Army-Style To Call Out J.K. Rowling

“I disagree with her opinion that cis women are the most vulnerable minority in this situation,” Lynch wrote, “and I think she’s on the wrong side of this debate. But that doesn’t mean she has completely lost her humanity.”

Rowling sparked major outrage on Saturday for her anti-trans tweetstorm, in which she attempted to define women solely based on menstruation.

After many were quick to remind her that transgender people, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate, the author doubled down on her stance, asserting that the “lived reality of women globally is erased” when trans people are considered women, among other unfounded statements.