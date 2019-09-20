45 Travel Destinations For ‘Harry Potter’ Fans

The influence of “Harry Potter” cannot be overstated. The hit book series and film adaptations have inspired school decor, baby names and even travel destinations.
Indeed, many Potterheads have made pilgrimages to significant sites in the creation of the books and movies, as well as themed experiences inspired by the Wizarding World.
We’ve rounded up a collection of travel spots for “Harry Potter” fans. Keep scrolling for 45 magical destinations ― from fan attractions to filming locations to places where J.K. Rowling brought her beloved characters to life.
1
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Scott Legato via Getty Images
2
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
3
King's Cross Station
Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images
4
The Elephant House
AFP Contributor via Getty Images
5
12 Picket Post Close
MARTYN HAYHOW via Getty Images
6
Alnwick Castle
Jeff Greenberg via Getty Images
7
Bodleian Library
Apexphotos via Getty Images
8
New College
Hanneke Luijting via Getty Images
9
Christ Church
Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
10
House of MinaLima
Sam Mellish via Getty Images
11
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
12
Durham Cathedral
Angelo Hornak via Getty Images
13
Glenfinnan Viaduct
Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images
14
Millennium Bridge
Prisma by Dukas via Getty Images
15
Lacock Abbey
Epics via Getty Images
16
Hardwick Hall
UniversalImagesGroup via Getty Images
17
Steall Falls
The 500 Photo Library / 500px via Getty Images
18
The Balmoral
ullstein bild via Getty Images
19
London Zoo
Anthony Devlin - PA Images via Getty Images
20
Goathland Station
Photofusion via Getty Images
21
Piccadilly Circus
Ross Durant Photography via Getty Images
22
Black Medicine Coffee Co.
AFP Contributor via Getty Images
23
The Cauldron
The Cauldron
24
Loch Shiel
DEA / M. BORCHI via Getty Images
25
Greyfriars Kirkyard
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
26
Harrow School
Education Images via Getty Images
27
Malham Cove
Print Collector via Getty Images
28
Leadenhall Market
View Pictures via Getty Images
29
Czocha Castle
Kacper Pempel / Reuters
30
Freshwater West
Peter Barritt / robertharding via Getty Images
31
The Lockhart
Chris So via Getty Images
32
Loch Eilt
Nukorn Plainpan via Getty Images
33
Australia House
Ryan Pierse via Getty Images
34
Wynotts Wands
Wynotts Wands
35
Gloucester Cathedral
Graham Barclay via Getty Images
36
Quidditch World Cup
EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images
37
Victoria Street
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
38
Torren Lochan
Westend61 via Getty Images
39
Georgian House Hotel
Georgian House Hotel
40
Seven Sisters
Jeff Overs via Getty Images
41
LeakyCon
LeakyCon
42
St Pancras Renaissance Hotel
DavidCallan via Getty Images
43
Cliffs of Moher
Sophon Chuesai via Getty Images
44
Harry Potter: The Exhibition
LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ via Getty Images
45
J.K. Rowling's Handprints
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images