Harry Shum Jr. Of 'Shadowhunters' Used To Be A Backup Dancer For Beyoncé

Heartthrob Harry Shum Jr. has made a name for himself with his roles in “Glee,” “Shadowhunters,” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” but he has a past as a backup dancer for some big acts, including Beyoncé.

Shum danced backup for “Queen Bey” back in 2004, when the singer was co-headlining the “Ladies First” tour with Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott. He explained to CNBC Make It that while Beyoncé was no pushover, she was definitely an uplifting presence.

The actor recalled one incident in which he made a mistake during rehearsals.

“It was just like a simple misstep and she named every single misstep from every dancer. And to me it was like, she wasn’t even looking at me and she could just feel that energy of walking on the wrong step,” he said. “To me, it’s like, this woman is really special because she has this essence that is so sweet in the way she tells you you’re doing something wrong, but at the same time it’s commanding, so she lifts you up to be better.”

He also added that Beyoncé “made you feel like part of the whole performance” and describes the experience being a backup dancer for the tour as “a dream come true.”