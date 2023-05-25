Harry Styles' Latest 1D Reference Is A Naughty Nod To One Of Their Best Songs Ever

Harry Styles had fans giggling with some pure potty humor on Tuesday.

The “As It Was” singer made a cheeky reference to his now-defunct boy band One Direction on Instagram, where he posed for a photo in front of a teal porta-potty with a sign that said “Best Schlong Ever.”

While the sign may have seemed like an announcement, it was actually a bawdy rework of the 1D track “Best Song Ever.”

Advertisement

Harry via his stories! pic.twitter.com/mBank7GD5t — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 24, 2023

The photo appeared to be taken backstage during the “Sign of the Times” singer’s Love On Tour concert in Coventry, England, earlier this month.

Though One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2015, Styles still gets nostalgic sometimes. Superfans loved it when he wore a vintage 1D shirt to the gym in a photo posted back in March.

While he’s embarked on a stellar solo career, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actor hasn’t completely ruled out a 1D reunion.

Advertisement

“I feel it’s not a yes or no question,” he told TV host James Corden in April. “I would never say never to that.”