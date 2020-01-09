People Are Obsessed With This Story About Harry Styles Watching A Dog

Harry Styles fans are newly obsessed with a story about him volunteering to watch a stranger’s dog.

On Wednesday, a correspondent for Reuters responded to a viral Twitter thread that asked users: “What’s ya most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction you have had?”

The correspondent, Rory Carroll, said that the Harry Styles of One Direction offered to watch his dog, Oscar, while he picked up his takeout order at a restaurant.

“Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy,” wrote Carroll.

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

Carroll also followed up the tweet with more specificity, telling excited fans in the replies the time, date, and location of the interaction.

Jan. 17, 2018 11:26 p.m. The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village, Hollywood — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

Fans couldn’t help but fawn over the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s kindness, his willingness to have his photograph taken, and that Carroll had kept the story to himself for so long.

