Shopping
Celebrity StyleHarry Stylesloungewear

Grab Harry Styles’ Colorful Bathrobe Before It Sells Out

In a recent Instagram post, the singer showcased some high-design loungewear from a home-goods brand with a cult following. Here’s where you can shop it.

A striped bathrobe from Dusen Dusen
Dusen Dusen
A striped bathrobe from Dusen Dusen

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Harry Styles has rocked the Internet with his fashion choices on more than one occasion. Whether he’s sporting a boa on the red carpet, strolling onstage in voluminous trousers, or proffering a perfect manicure, his sartorial choices never fail to make us stop our scrolling and take note.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Styles shared a moody behind the scenes image from his Love On Tour journey, showcasing yet another stage-worthy getup in high-contrast prints. But this time, it was something in the background that caught our eye: a bold striped bathrobe from cult-favorite lifestyle brand Dusen Dusen.

Striped bathrobes from Dusen Dusen
Dusen Dusen
Striped bathrobes from Dusen Dusen
$138 at Nordstrom
$138 at Coming Soon
$138 at Dusen Dusen

While the imprint is known for its kinetically-patterned home goods, the oversized 100% OEKO-TEX-certified cotton robe has been a best-seller for the brand since the style launched in 2020. Dusen Dusen has rotated the prints over the years, and the robe is currently available in a variety of electrifying prints in addition to the striped itera that was spotted on the musician’s feed.

Founder Ellen Van Dusen told HuffPost that she had no inkling that Styles was a fan, but she observed that “he’s been wearing exclusively bold patterns and colors and a ton of stripes [on his tour]” and the robe’s inverted stripe pattern “fits right in” to this aesthetic. Plus, she added, “Robes are very cozy and comforting! Great for lounging post- or pre-show, I imagine.”

While inventory across the internet is understandably beginning to dwindle, you can snag the robe in select sizes at the retailers we’ve listed above. Pick one up for your next late night talking session before it sells out for good.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A modern rainbow bright tee

Harry Styles-Inspired Multicolored T-Shirts For Men And Women

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Is It Normal To Have Different-Sized Boobs?

Wellness

Here’s What Happens When You Add Fast Intervals To Your Daily Walk

Wellness

8 Of The Most Common Types Of Stomach Pain

Food & Drink

This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren’t Mexican

Food & Drink

Hate Getting Up In The Night? Here’s What Time You Should Stop Drinking.

Style & Beauty

‘More Curves, More Work’: Why The Fashion Industry Is Failing Women With Big Breasts

Relationships

Is It Really All That Normal To Feel ‘Normal Marital Hatred’?

Shopping

The Best Dog Halloween Costumes To Help Your Pup Celebrate Spooky Season

Shopping

23 Fall Dresses That Are Perfect To Wear As The Seasons Change

Shopping

44 Toys That Reviewers Say Kept Kids Busy For Hours

Shopping

We Found 11 Not Hideous Dog Crates

Shopping

35 Things For Anyone Who Could Use A Lil' Laugh Right Now

Wellness

The One Place You're Probably Forgetting When You Do A Breast Check

Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid Told Kanye West He's A 'Bully And A Joke' After He Attacked A Critic

Shopping

This Celestial Night Light Has Glowing Reviews From Parents

Parenting

Natural Disasters During Pregnancy Have Big Implications For Kids’ Mental Health

Shopping

These Are The Car Seats And Booster Seats That Walmart Reviewers Prefer

Shopping

This Top-Rated Home Espresso Machine Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Food & Drink

Dinner And A Booby: Working At A 'Breastaurant' In The Age Of 'My Body, My Choice'

Shopping

Nab This Elegant Marble Candle Holder Before It Sells Out Again

Shopping

Kris Jenner Works Hard, But These 34 Products Work Harder

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Food & Drink

This Male Chef Had Breast Cancer At 26. Here's What He Wants Everyone To Know

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women's Breasts

Shopping

Breast Milk Jewelry Actually Exists And It's Really Beautiful

Shopping

Smut Books Are Taking Over TikTok And It's Just As Sexy As It Sounds

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Wellness

Is it Safe To Mix And Match Your New COVID Booster Shot?

Food & Drink

10 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Grocery Store

Shopping

Psychologists Explain Why You May Need A Sunrise Alarm Clock

Wellness

Love Decorating For Fall? You Might Be A Happier Person. Here's Why.

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Food & Drink

5 Ways You’re Secretly Annoying The Host Of The Dinner Party

Style & Beauty

The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop

Shopping

From Linen Sheets To Cowboy Boots, Here’s What Our Editors Bought In September