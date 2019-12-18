Harry Styles Reveals How He Wound Up Baring (Almost) All For 'Fine Line' Album

Harry Styles is riding a wave of critical praise for his new album, “Fine Line,” which he’s described as being “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

In keeping with the intimate feel of songs like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You,” the singer even stripped naked for one of the photos that appear alongside the album’s liner notes.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday, Styles explained how the steamy and buzz-generating image came to be, telling the host it was a gradual, but spontaneous, process.

“I did the photos for the album with a British photographer, Tim Walker, who I’m really big fan of,” he said. “I’d never really done a shoot like this. We tried it with some [clothing], and it was kind of one of those things, like, ‘This shirt’s not really working, so let’s try it without the shirt.’ And then it’s like, ‘Those trousers are not really working, so let’s try it without the trousers.’”

“Clever, how he did it that way,” DeGeneres quipped.

“Yeah,” Styles replied. “And now I’m naked.”

DeGeneres also asked Styles about his cheeky “Saturday Night Live” appearance as well as his Dec. 10 stint guest hosting the “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

While discussing the latter, DeGeneres attempted to get Styles to open up about his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who appeared on “The Late Late Show” on the night that the singer hosted.

Styles, however, didn’t seem willing to take the bait, chuckling a bit and acknowledging only that he and Jenner, had been “friends for, um, a while now. Like several years.”