Harry Styles Does Pet Chore For Fan When His Car Breaks Down Outside Her Home

This might be better than a watermelon sugar high.

Harry Styles’ car broke down recently and he sought refuge in the home of what turned out to be a huge fan. He even took care of her pet.

It reportedly happened to a fan named Theadora, only she was out while the stranded pop star hung out with a family friend in the house.

Theadora shared the adorable letter Styles left her and photos of his impromptu visit. (Her post is now private but lives on in a fan account, below.)

“Theadora, My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other,” he wrote. “Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish.”

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting... 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

The fish is named Harry by the way, the New York Daily News reported.

Styles also made news this week by endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, even if the British entertainer can’t vote.

If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness. https://t.co/GQ8tw3Rqpl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 27, 2020

If Biden had fish, we suspect Styles would feed his, too.