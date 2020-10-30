Harry Styles Does Pet Chore For Fan When His Car Breaks Down Outside Her Home

This might be better than a watermelon sugar high.
Harry Styles’ car broke down recently and he sought refuge in the home of what turned out to be a huge fan. He even took care of her pet.
It reportedly happened to a fan named Theadora, only she was out while the stranded pop star hung out with a family friend in the house.
Theadora shared the adorable letter Styles left her and photos of his impromptu visit. (Her post is now private but lives on in a fan account, below.)
“Theadora, My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other,” he wrote. “Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish.”
The fish is named Harry by the way, the New York Daily News reported.
Styles also made news this week by endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, even if the British entertainer can’t vote.
If Biden had fish, we suspect Styles would feed his, too.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place