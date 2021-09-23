Harry Styles Stops Concert To Offer Fan Solid Dating Advice

Harry Styles proved this week that he’s not just good at singing, dancing, acting, hanging out with Stevie Nicks and wearing necklaces — he’s also got a talent for giving advice.

The 27-year-old pop superstar was performing a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night when he noticed a fan’s sign in the crowd that read, “Should I text him?”

HARRYS RESPONSE TO A FANS “SHOULD I TEXT HIM” SIGN THE WAY HE PACES AROUND IM LAUGHING pic.twitter.com/2wrEsOD4IJ — angie🐇 (@L0VEALW4YS) September 23, 2021

Styles had quite a bit to say in response to the sign of the times. But, like any sound advice giver, he needed a bit more context.

“I have a question: Is he nice to you?” Styles asked from the stage.

A friend of the sign holder yelled that this mystery man was not.

“In my opinion,” Styles proclaimed, “if you should, this isn’t even a question.”

He went on, mimicking the thought patterns confused daters are all too familiar with: “If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ ... It’s a whole thing.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer then concluded with a little help from “The Notebook”:

“My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!”

Styles’ audience loved the response, as did fans on Twitter:

The Notebook (2004) | Harry Styles (2021) pic.twitter.com/lAvXKcEWj5 — harry styles gifs (@HRRYGIF) September 23, 2021

my friends: get over him

me: no

harry styles: TRASH TRASH TRASH

me: ok king i'll listen to you — gabby (@gabby_frost) September 23, 2021

“In my opinion, if there is any sort of game...... TRASH TRASH TRASH”

- Harry Styles, St.Paul 2021 pic.twitter.com/Ip8jVaW6HL — H | Trop™ : HSLoT Era ♡ (@sunflwrsinapril) September 23, 2021

imagine a guy asking you why you didn't text him and you have to say "sorry harry styles told me not to and then he called you trash" 😭 — ali xx (@xorainbowlouis) September 23, 2021