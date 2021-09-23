ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Styles Stops Concert To Offer Fan Solid Dating Advice

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer spotted a sign in the audience that asked: "Should I text him?" Styles had some thoughts.

Harry Styles proved this week that he’s not just good at singing, dancing, acting, hanging out with Stevie Nicks and wearing necklaces — he’s also got a talent for giving advice. 

The 27-year-old pop superstar was performing a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night when he noticed a fan’s sign in the crowd that read, “Should I text him?” 

Styles had quite a bit to say in response to the sign of the times. But, like any sound advice giver, he needed a bit more context.

“I have a question: Is he nice to you?” Styles asked from the stage. 

A friend of the sign holder yelled that this mystery man was not.  

“In my opinion,” Styles proclaimed, “if you should, this isn’t even a question.”

He went on, mimicking the thought patterns confused daters are all too familiar with: “If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ ... It’s a whole thing.” 

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer then concluded with a little help from “The Notebook”:

“My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!”

Styles’ audience loved the response, as did fans on Twitter:

